Tornado Watch for western-half of the Big Bend, South Georgia

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(WCTV First Alert Weather via SPC/NOAA)
By Charles Roop
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tornado watch has been issued for Brooks and Jefferson counties and locations west until noon Wednesday as a squall line moved through the area Wednesday morning.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes in the watch area and to be on the lookout for any warnings that might be issued by the National Weather Service. Also have a plan on what to do in case a warning is issued.

No tornado warnings have been issued for the Big Bend and South Georgia as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, but there was at least one report of a waterspout in the Panama City Beach area.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for locations such as, but not limited to, Valdosta, Quitman, Thomasville, Tallahassee, Quincy, Crawfordville, St. Marks as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday as a squall line advanced eastward. Damaging wind gusts are possible in the severe-thunderstorm-warned areas.

This is a developing story, and this page will be updated throughout the morning.

