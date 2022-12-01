Chef Sergio Endara’s Goat Cheese Creme Brulee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for goat cheese creme brulee.

Goat Cheese Crème Brulee

Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - 2 hours (Makes 10 servings)

Ingredients:

1 vanilla bean

4 cups heavy whipping cream

1 1/2 cups of sugar divided

4 oz Deli soft goat cheese

12 large eggs

20 fresh blackberries

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 300ºF. Split vanilla bean lengthwise. Combine in

a medium saucepot: cream, 1 1/4 cups sugar, and split vanilla bean

until blended. Bring to a simmer over medium (do not boil). Remove pot

from heat and set aside to steep for 10 minutes. Remove vanilla beans

from the pot and scrape seeds from bean pods; add vanilla seeds and goat

cheese to the cream mixture and whisk to incorporate.

2. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use). Beat egg

yolks in a medium bowl, then slowly whisk in the cream mixture, one cup at

a time, until blended. Repeat until all cream mixture is incorporated.

3. Arrange 10 (6 oz) ramekins in a baking dish; set the baking dish in the oven

on the middle rack. Fill ramekins with cream mixture; fill the baking dish with

enough hot water that comes up halfway to the sides of the ramekins.

Bake 45–60 minutes until set.

4. Carefully remove the baking dish from the oven, then remove the ramekins

from the water bath. Chill custard until completely cooled.

5. To serve, gently pat dry tops of custard to remove excess moisture

if needed. Dust tops of custards with remaining 1/4 cup sugar (about 2

teaspoons each). Lightly caramelize sugar with a handheld kitchen torch

until browned. Garnish with blackberries; serve immediately.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.