Commissioner Caban names late Jimbo Jackson’s daughter county aide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - District 2 Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban Wednesday named the daughter of the late Jimbo Jackson his county aide.

The newly-elected commissioner announced Jackson’s daughter, Allie Richards, as his aide at a press conference in the commission room and said her presence will bring a voice to all the citizens of District 2.

“I wanted to hire someone who has been where our folks in District 2 live, that’s knocked on doors and that’s in touch with our community,” Caban said.

Caban said Richards comes from a background of public service as a teacher and knows the struggles of the families of the district.

“This was my first time back here, I was usually standing in the corner looking at the very spot (my dad) sat in for many years,” Richards said.

Richards said her father would share casually about his work on the commission at home and said he looks forward to being “an asset” to Caban and the commission.

“My dad’s passion was District 2, his heart and his soul was the Fort Braden community and it’s such an honor to be in the same places and spaces he was,” Richards said.

Richards, whose father was the commissioner for District 2 for six years, said he made lifelong relationships during his time and said “I am very honored to continue those relationships.”

“I’m hoping to be an asset to Christian,” Richards said. “Look over information before meetings and go through agendas.”

Caban said Richards is “more than qualified” for the job and said bringing her on as his aide “is the right thing to do.”

“I’m very excited to work with Allie and we’re going to fulfill a legacy,” Caban said. “But more importantly, we’re going to get stuff done for our constituents.”

