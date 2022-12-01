Jury to deliberate Friday in murder trial of De’Arius Cannon

Cannon is first to stand trial in shooting outside Half Time Liquors
(WCTV, Sam Thomas)
By Julie Montanaro and Staci Inez
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Both the state and the defense rested their case Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of De’Arius Cannon. Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Friday.

The trial started just one month after a deadly shootout in the Half Time Liquors parking lot.

Cannon is accused of firing into a crowd gathered outside the liquor store on October 29th. He’s facing murder charges for the death of DeMario Murray and attempted murder charges in the shooting of eight others.

Several of the survivors testified during the trial, including one who showed jurors his still bandaged leg.

Cannon is still recovering, too, after he was shot by police officers on the scene. Arrest papers say officers saw Cannon firing into the crowd and refused their commands to stop and drop his gun.

Testimony has spanned three days. Jurors got to see police body cam video of Cannon’s arrest and surveillance video of people in the liquor store parking lot running and ducking for cover when the gunfire started. An FDLE analyst testified 85 shell casings were found on the scene.

Cannon did not take the stand in his own defense.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter at Valdosta High leaves community shaken
Tornado watch cancelled as line of showers, storms begin to exit the area
Torrii Fredrick Robinson, 43, was booked into the Thomas County jail Monday, November 28, after...
Widow arrested for poisoning death of her husband
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Active shooter report at Savannah High was a hoax, according to school officials
One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
TPD makes arrest in FAMU basketball court shooting

Latest News

Former Florida attorney indicted for racketeering relating to operation of Tallahassee law firm
Chaos spread across Georgia Wednesday morning as several high schools went into lockdown for...
Active Shooter Threat turns out to Be “Elaborate Hoax” at Georgia High schools
Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown
What's Brewing? Nov. 29, 2022
What’s Brewing? Dec. 1, 2022