Jury to deliberate Friday in murder trial of De’Arius Cannon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Both the state and the defense rested their case Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of De’Arius Cannon. Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Friday.

The trial started just one month after a deadly shootout in the Half Time Liquors parking lot.

Cannon is accused of firing into a crowd gathered outside the liquor store on October 29th. He’s facing murder charges for the death of DeMario Murray and attempted murder charges in the shooting of eight others.

Several of the survivors testified during the trial, including one who showed jurors his still bandaged leg.

Cannon is still recovering, too, after he was shot by police officers on the scene. Arrest papers say officers saw Cannon firing into the crowd and refused their commands to stop and drop his gun.

Testimony has spanned three days. Jurors got to see police body cam video of Cannon’s arrest and surveillance video of people in the liquor store parking lot running and ducking for cover when the gunfire started. An FDLE analyst testified 85 shell casings were found on the scene.

Cannon did not take the stand in his own defense.

