Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department reported a shooting incident this morning in the Frenchtown area around 9:42 am.
The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Golden Street. The victim, an adult male, was shot in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
This story is developing and will be updated once more information is provided.
