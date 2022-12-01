Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown

(AP)
By Sabrina Bradley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department reported a shooting incident this morning in the Frenchtown area around 9:42 am.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Golden Street. The victim, an adult male, was shot in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information is provided.

Caban names late-Jimbo Jackson's daughter as his District 2 county aide
