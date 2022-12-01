WCTV collecting donations for 7th annual Kindness Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s 7th annual Kindness Day kicks off Thursday morning, with several exciting new additions to our biggest event of the year.

During Kindness Day WCTV encourages the community to bring donations for our partners Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Foundation for Leon County Schools, and Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. This community never disappoints.

We’ll be back at Werner Hyundai, located at 252 Capital Circle SW in Tallahassee.

This holiday season, our partners shared the following requests:

Second Harvest of the Big Bend

-Canned fruits, vegetables and meats

-Soups and stews

-Cereal

-Peanut butter

-Monetary donations

Foundation for Leon County Schools

-Coats/Hoodies

-Hats

-Gloves

-Sweaters

-Socks

*for children

Marine Toys for Tots

-Toys for infants and toddlers 0-2 years old

-Gifts for teens

-Science or arts and crafts kits

-Bikes

WCTV is also inviting parents to take advantage of our ‘Kids Hour’ from 4 p.m.-5p.m. If your child brings a donation, they’ll receive free ice cream from Momma P’s Ice Cream Truck.

Those who cannot make it in person can make an online donation here.

We’ll be collecting donations until 6:30 p.m.

Watch Eyewitness News at 11 to hear the final total, and how you helped make Christmas a little brighter for those in need.

