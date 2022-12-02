BREAKING: Cannon found guilty on attempted murder, gun charges in Half Time Liquors shooting
Cannon is one of four people charged in connection to a shooting in October outside the Half Time Liquors store.
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury has found De’Arius Cannon guilty of attempted manslaughter and a gun charge after a week-long trial in Leon County.
The jury also found Cannon not guilty of second-degree murder.
Cannon is one of four people charged in connection to a shooting in October outside the Half Time Liquors store, that killed Demario Murray and injured 8 others.
WCTV’s Staci Inez is monitoring the courtroom for updates.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.