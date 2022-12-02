BREAKING: Cannon found guilty on attempted murder, gun charges in Half Time Liquors shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury has found De’Arius Cannon guilty of attempted manslaughter and a gun charge after a week-long trial in Leon County.

The jury also found Cannon not guilty of second-degree murder.

Cannon is one of four people charged in connection to a shooting in October outside the Half Time Liquors store, that killed Demario Murray and injured 8 others.

WCTV’s Staci Inez is monitoring the courtroom for updates.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.