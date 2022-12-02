BREAKING: Cannon found guilty on attempted murder, gun charges in Half Time Liquors shooting

Cannon is one of four people charged in connection to a shooting in October outside the Half Time Liquors store.
Two TPD officers speak with one another, as colleagues gather evidence in the Half Time Liquors...
Two TPD officers speak with one another, as colleagues gather evidence in the Half Time Liquors parking lot.(WCTV, Sam Thomas)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury has found De’Arius Cannon guilty of attempted manslaughter and a gun charge after a week-long trial in Leon County.

The jury also found Cannon not guilty of second-degree murder.

Cannon is one of four people charged in connection to a shooting in October outside the Half Time Liquors store, that killed Demario Murray and injured 8 others.

WCTV’s Staci Inez is monitoring the courtroom for updates.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Florida attorney indicted for racketeering relating to operation of Tallahassee law firm
One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
TPD makes arrest in FAMU basketball court shooting
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes
Police on the scene of a crash in Tallahassee
One seriously injured in a bicycle vs. SUV crash in Tallahassee
Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown