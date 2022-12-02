Demolition begins on Killearn Country Club

We’re told the clearance of debris will allow a new clubhouse, restaurant, pool, tennis and pickleball court.(WCTV)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Demolition has officially started, a little more than a week after a fire at Killearn Country Club .

From weddings to birthdays, crowds gathered on the grounds Friday morning, sharing memories of their time spent at the country club.

As WCTV has reported, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what sparked the flames.

At this time, there’s no update on that investigation.

We’re told the clearance of debris will allow a new clubhouse, restaurant, pool, tennis, and pickleball court.

The project is set to be completed by 2024.

