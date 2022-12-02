Father, son accused of murder one month apart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A father and son with the same name are accused of murders one month apart.

Tallahassee Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Da’Vhon Sharai Young on Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting on the FAMU basketball courts on November 27th. One man was killed, and four others were injured.

News of his arrest comes just weeks after the Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 40-year-old Da’Vhon Sharai Young. He’s facing murder charges in connection with a body dumped on the side of Wiley Road on October 23rd.

One of our viewers asked us if the two are related, and Tallahassee Police confirmed Friday the two are father and son.

Court records show the son is facing one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder in the basketball court shooting. He’s being held in the Leon County Detention Center without bond, and a judge has ordered arrest records in his case to remain sealed.

Court records show the father is facing one count of murder. His next court date is in January, but he requested a speedy trial in a handwritten letter to the Clerk of Courts this week.

