Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a three-car accident that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol tells WCTV troopers arrived on the scene around 12:30 pm Friday afternoon.

While details are still limited, FHP says one of the vehicles involved is a commercial truck, and at least one person suffered serious injuries.

They are currently working to reopen the road.

WCTV has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

