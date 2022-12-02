Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a three-car accident that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol tells WCTV troopers arrived on the scene around 12:30 pm Friday afternoon.

While details are still limited, FHP says one of the vehicles involved is a commercial truck, and at least one person suffered serious injuries.

They are currently working to reopen the road.

WCTV has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

