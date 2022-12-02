Mike’s First Alert Forecast - December 1, 2022
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for December 1, 2022.
Clear and cool tonight in the 40s, then mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow, in the mid-70s.
A weak cold front will approach our area this weekend, but only a slight chance for a stray shower or two will accompany it Saturday night into Sunday.
Temps warm up a bit more next week, with no more than very small rain chances.
