Mike’s First Alert Forecast - December 1, 2022

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for December 1, 2022.
By Mike McCall
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for December 1, 2022.

Clear and cool tonight in the 40s, then mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow, in the mid-70s.

A weak cold front will approach our area this weekend, but only a slight chance for a stray shower or two will accompany it Saturday night into Sunday.

Temps warm up a bit more next week, with no more than very small rain chances.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter at Valdosta High leaves community shaken
Tornado watch cancelled as line of showers, storms begin to exit the area
Torrii Fredrick Robinson, 43, was booked into the Thomas County jail Monday, November 28, after...
Widow arrested for poisoning death of her husband
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Active shooter report at Savannah High was a hoax, according to school officials
One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
TPD makes arrest in FAMU basketball court shooting

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for December 1, 2022.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - December 1, 2022
Thursday will bring clear and sunny skies, with a chilly evening ahead.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, December 1
Thursday will bring clear and sunny skies, with a chilly evening ahead.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, December 1
Meteorologist Charles Roop reviews the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
A ‘near-average’ hurricane season ends, but it was far from normal for Floridians