Mike’s First Alert Forecast - December 1, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for December 1, 2022.

Clear and cool tonight in the 40s, then mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow, in the mid-70s.

A weak cold front will approach our area this weekend, but only a slight chance for a stray shower or two will accompany it Saturday night into Sunday.

Temps warm up a bit more next week, with no more than very small rain chances.

