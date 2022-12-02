Motorcyclist killed in Suwannee County crash

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - A 34-year-old man from Live Oak was killed in a crash on State Road 51 Thursday evening in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. near County Road 250 just south of Live Oak.

FHP says the 34-year-old man was driving his motorcycle north on SR 51 when a white SUV made a left turn in front of the man causing the crash. The motorcyclist died at the scene and was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old woman from Live Oak suffered minor injuries in the crash. Two children ages two and three were also in the SUV at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. A 51-year-old woman was also in the vehicle and was not hurt. The driver and two children were taken by ambulance to a local emergency room.

Troopers say they are continuing to investigate the crash.

