One seriously injured in a bike vs. SUV crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an SUV and a bicyclist.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Monroe Street and Lake Shore Drive.

According to TPD, the man who was driving the bicycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Two lanes are currently closed, TPD said.

No further information was released. WCTV will keep you updated with any new information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.