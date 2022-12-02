Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say

The injuries were minor, according to authorities. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Three first responders were injured after someone inside a burning Rowan County home fired shots, authorities said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement also responded.

As first responders approached the back of the home, someone inside fired shots, officials said. Two law enforcement officers and one firefighter were injured, although the sheriff’s office would not confirm they were shot.

The injuries were minor, according to authorities.

Authorities said the suspect is dead, and they are not aware of any other threats to the community.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Florida attorney indicted for racketeering relating to operation of Tallahassee law firm
One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
TPD makes arrest in FAMU basketball court shooting
Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown
TPD and FDLE both responded to the scene.
FDLE analyst testifies that evidence suggests at least 85 shots fired in Half Time Liquors shooting
Police on the scene of a crash in Tallahassee
One seriously injured in a bicycle vs. SUV crash in Tallahassee

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Dec. 1, 2022
What’s Brewing? Dec. 2, 2022
Police on the scene of a crash in Tallahassee
One seriously injured in a bicycle vs. SUV crash in Tallahassee
FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington...
Rapper Ye no longer buying Parler app, Twitter account suspended
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes