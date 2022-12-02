Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two calls of shots fired early Friday morning.

TPD says the first call came in around 12:13 a.m. of a shooting at the University Courtyard Apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Adams Street. A Watch Commander with TPD says no one was injured, but couldn’t provide any other details.

The second call came in around 1:52 a.m. of a shooting near the intersection of Taylor Street and St. Marks Street. TPD’s Watch Commander also confirmed no one was injured at this scene.

Tallahassee Police have not said if there are any suspects or if the two scenes are connected.

The 2800 - 3000 block of South Adams Street has seen three other shooting incidents in 2022. The first of the year happened on March 13 when two men were shot at The Park at Bristol Apartment Complex. The second shooting scene happened on April 9 when someone called 911 saying they heard shots being fired on the 3000 block. And the third scene happened on May 3 when a person was shot in the early morning hours on the 3000 block. That victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

