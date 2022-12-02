Verdict expected today in deadly Half Time Liquors shooting

UPDATE at noon: The jury started deliberating at 11:25 am this morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A verdict is expected Friday in the murder trial of De’Arius Cannon.

Cannon is the first to stand trial in a deadly shooting outside Half Time Liquors that claimed the life of DeMario Murray and injured eight other people. The shooting happened on October 29th. Cannon demanded a speedy trial, which began just 30 days later.

Attorneys are making their final arguments Friday morning, and the jury is expected to begin its deliberations around lunchtime. WCTV’s Staci Inez is in courtroom 3G and will be providing updates on deliberations and the jury verdict.

