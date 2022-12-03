Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 3

Clouds will increase late Saturday as a cold front arrives and brings a slight chance of rain. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite some dense and patchy Saturday morning fog, the weekend will start with sunshine. But cloud coverage will increase through the day and evening as a cold front is forecast to arrive later Saturday night and into Sunday. Rain chances will climb from 10% Saturday to 20% Saturday night to 30% Sunday. Moisture will linger as the front will likely stall and a zonal pattern sets up aloft through early week.

A ridge of high pressure aloft will move northeastward into the Southeast. This pattern will keep large-scale storm systems away and provide more of a “heat dome” over the region to keep high temperatures 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year. The weather will stay dry with 10% rain chances at best Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be near 80 to the lower 80s inland Tuesday through Friday.

