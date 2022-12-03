North Carolina women beat defending champ FSU in College Cup

Florida State's Jody Brown (10) tries to take a shot at the goal past North Carolina's Emerson...
Florida State's Jody Brown (10) tries to take a shot at the goal past North Carolina's Emerson Elgin (6) during the second half of an NCAA women's soccer tournament semifinal in Cary, N.C., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Tori Hansen and Julia Dorsey scored seven minutes apart in the second half and North Carolina held off No. 1 overall seed Florida State 3-2 on Friday night in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I women’s soccer championship.

North Carolina (20-4-1), making its 31st College Cup appearance, is searching for its first title since 2012 when they were also a No. 2 seed. The Tar Heels have won 21 of the previous 40 national championships.

North Carolina took a 3-0 lead in the 66th minute when Dorsey headed home Emily Moxley’s free kick, but Onyi Echegini scored less than a minute later for her team-leading 11th goal of the season for Florida State.

The defending champions pulled within 3-2 in the 76th when Heather Payne headed Echegini’s cross through the legs of goalkeeper Emmie Allen.

Allen, a freshman, made a season-high nine saves to help North Carolina avenge a 2-1 loss to Florida State on Nov. 6 in the ACC championship game.

Aleigh Gambone scored her second goal of the season, first since Aug. 18, for North Carolina to open the scoring in the 42nd. Maddie Dahlien sent a deflected ball across the goal and a failed clearance attempt fell to the feet of Gambone at the penalty spot for a calm finish.

Hansen scored on a penalty kick in the 59th minute following a handball by Heather Gilchrist in the box. Hansen, the North Carolina captain, is 5 for 5 from the penalty spot this season and has eight goals.

Cristina Roque, the ACC goalkeeper of the year, made three saves for Florida State (17-3-3).

