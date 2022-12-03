Replay: Football Friday Night State Semifinals (12/2)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda breaks down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. It’s Playoff time and this week’s games include...

Bishop Verot vs Florida High

Carrollton vs Colquitt County

Blountstown vs Hawthorne

Munroe vs First Baptist Academy (Naples)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.