Traffic Alert: Major Crash Shuts down Wakulla County Roadway

It happened around 9 p.m. near Rainbow Drive and 319, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major traffic accident in Wakulla County shut down the roadway late Friday Night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Rainbow Drive and 319, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

“There were multiple occupants who were entrapped and emergency personnel are working to get them out of the vehicles,” said Lt. Jeffrey Yarborough.

The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

All roads near the crash site were closed as of 10:15 p.m. and traffic was rerouted at East Ivan Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also at the scene and would be working any crash investigation, Yarborough said.

This is a developing story and we are working to gather more information. Check back for any new developments and tune into the Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. for the very latest.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Florida attorney indicted for racketeering relating to operation of Tallahassee law firm
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes
One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
TPD makes arrest in FAMU basketball court shooting
Da’Vhon Young Sr. and Da’Vhon Young Jr. are facing charges in separate crimes
Father, son accused of murder one month apart
Police on the scene of a crash in Tallahassee
One seriously injured in a bicycle vs. SUV crash in Tallahassee

Latest News

Isaac Johnson turned his life around, one pedal at a time.
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
Da’Vhon Young Sr. and Da’Vhon Young Jr. are facing charges in separate crimes
Father, son accused of murder one month apart
Gillum, Lettman-Hicks to be tried together in fraud, conspiracy case
Verdict expected today in deadly Half Time Liquors shooting