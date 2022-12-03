Traffic Alert: Major Crash Shuts down Wakulla County Roadway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major traffic accident in Wakulla County shut down the roadway late Friday Night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Rainbow Drive and 319, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

“There were multiple occupants who were entrapped and emergency personnel are working to get them out of the vehicles,” said Lt. Jeffrey Yarborough.

The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

All roads near the crash site were closed as of 10:15 p.m. and traffic was rerouted at East Ivan Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also at the scene and would be working any crash investigation, Yarborough said.

This is a developing story and we are working to gather more information. Check back for any new developments and tune into the Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. for the very latest.

