Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec.4

More clouds than sunshine will be in the forecast through early week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The wind will become more southerly again starting Monday and will keep temperatures above normal for early December as well as keep the cloud coverage and slight rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday.

Rain chances will drop to 10% starting Wednesday and more sunshine will return to the area. A dome of high pressure aloft will move from the south an into the Southeast U.S. by mid week and help to keep storm systems away and temperatures over 10 degrees above normal. The highs will be from near 80 to the lower 80s with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 through next Saturday.

