Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday.

According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive.

The sheriff said deputies were able to identify the remains as human. FDLE technicians searched the area, and determined that no foul play is suspected, and the remains appear to be that of an adult.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office and will be examined. The sheriff cautioned this process can take quite some time.

