Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods

Human remains were found in a wooded area in Suwannee County Saturday. No foul play is suspected.
Human remains were found in a wooded area in Suwannee County Saturday. No foul play is suspected.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday.

According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive.

The sheriff said deputies were able to identify the remains as human. FDLE technicians searched the area, and determined that no foul play is suspected, and the remains appear to be that of an adult.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office and will be examined. The sheriff cautioned this process can take quite some time.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Vhon Young Sr. and Da’Vhon Young Jr. are facing charges in separate crimes
Father, son accused of murder one month apart
A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a...
Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating two shooting scenes
Two TPD officers speak with one another, as colleagues gather evidence in the Half Time Liquors...
Cannon found guilty on attempted manslaughter, gun charges in Half Time Liquors shooting
Imagen ilustrativa
All roadways reopened after head-on collision in Wakulla County

Latest News

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Clouds will increase late Saturday as a cold front arrives and brings a slight chance of rain....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 3
Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic destruction in Florida.
A ‘near-average’ hurricane season ends, but it was far from normal for Floridians
Clouds will increase late Saturday as a cold front arrives and brings a slight chance of rain....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 3