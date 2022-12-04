LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza

Arrestes and charged with first degree murder.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza.

LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies determined the area to be a transient camp.

When the dead person was found, LCSO determined a fight was involved. According to LCSO, a knife was recovered from the scene but the cause of death is still under investigation.

After multiple interviews conducted by the Violent Crimes Unit, it was discovered that 29-year-old Dusty McDonald was the suspect.

According to LCSO, McDonald was found at a residence in the 1900 Block of Crowder Road, where he was taken to custody at Leon County Detention Facility and charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and active. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-578-3300 or call Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

