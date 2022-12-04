Off-duty Thomas County deputy shot, suspect arrested after manhunt

A TCSO deputy was shot off-duty Friday night and is expected to survive.
A TCSO deputy was shot off-duty Friday night and is expected to survive.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An off-duty deputy with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office was shot twice Friday, according to the agency.

The deputy was in stable condition, according to TCSO Capt. Steven Jones, who added the deputy was “doing good” as of Saturday night.

A suspect was arrested following a lengthy manhunt, Capt. Jones said.

WCTV is working to learn more about the suspect and where the arrest occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

