Off-duty Thomas County deputy shot, suspect arrested after manhunt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An off-duty deputy with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office was shot twice Friday, according to the agency.

The deputy was in stable condition, according to TCSO Capt. Steven Jones, who added the deputy was “doing good” as of Saturday night.

A suspect was arrested following a lengthy manhunt, Capt. Jones said.

WCTV is working to learn more about the suspect and where the arrest occurred.

