REPORT: Seminoles heading to Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma in Orlando

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since 2011 Florida State will go bowling in Orlando, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29th according to a report from Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

The Seminoles are going bowling for the first time since 2019 and the first time under Mike Norvell, completing a 9-3 regular season that ended with five straight victories. The Sooners finished the 2022 campaign 6-6 including a 3-6 record in Big 12 play under first year HC and former Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables.

This will mark the first time the ‘Noles have played OU since a 2011 loss at Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU is 1-6 all time against the Crimson and Cream with its lone victory coming in 1965 at the Gator Bowl under Bill Peterson.

Tickets are currently on sale for the contest at Camping World Stadium with the game set to kick at 5:30 PM with television coverage on ESPN.

