Check Ashley Douglas’s Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potato Pie recipe

Chef Ashley Douglas shares her holiday Cheesecake Swirl Sweet Potatoe Pie recipe.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Ingredients:

(Sweet Potatoe mixture)

  • 5 large sweet potatoes
  • 1 cup of granulated sugar
  • 2 cups of brown sugar
  • 1 stick of butter
  • 1 1/2 ground cinnamon
  • 2 1/2 ground nutmeg
  • 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tsp lemon extract

(Cheesecake mixture)

  • 2 8oz soften cream cheese
  • 2 brown eggs
  • 2/3 cup of granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 4 deep dish pie crusts
  • electric mixer

Instructions:

Boil 5 large sweet potatoes in a large pot with water. Over medium to high heat for 1 hour and 20 minutes boil potatoes until fork tender. Peel the skin off the potatoes and add to a mixing bowl. Next, add all of the remaining ingredients from the sweet potato mixture, then blend with an electric mixer. Mix very well until all the ingredients are combined and have a smooth consistency. Into a separate bowl add all ingredients from the cheesecake mixture then blend with an electric mixer until all the ingredients are well combined and smooth/creamy consistency. Next, evenly add sweet potato mixture into 4 pie crusts. Then evenly add the cheesecake mixture on top of each pie. Take a butter knife and drag the knife back and forth, creating a swirl pattern. Preheat oven on 350°. Next, place the pies in the oven and bake for 1 hour and 11 minutes. Take pies out of the oven and allow them to cool completely.  Afterward, place the pies into the refrigerator and allow them to chill for an additional 3 hours or longer. Slice and enjoy!

