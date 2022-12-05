‘Goblin Mode’ chosen as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022

Goblin Mode was selected as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.
Goblin Mode was selected as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.(Twitter/@OxUniPress)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you embraced a bit of lethargy during the pandemic, you’re not alone.

In fact, that behavior has become such a phenomenon, it has inspired the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022: “Goblin Mode.”

Oxford University Press says “Goblin Mode” is when you’re “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

The word more or less means the opposite of trying to better yourself.

This is the first time the Oxford Word of the Year was chosen by the public.

Goblin Mode beat out its two competitors “Metaverse” and the hashtag “I Stand With.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrestes and charged with first degree murder.
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
Terry Sloan, pictured, was charged with with Aggravated assault according to the Thomas County...
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
Human remains were found in a wooded area in Suwannee County Saturday. No foul play is suspected.
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
Florida State and Oklahoma are set to matchup in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World...
Seminoles heading to Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma in Orlando
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings
FILE PHOTO - Autopsies show the victims all died from “sharp force injuries” in the home about...
Police: Chicago-area man killed 4 family members, himself
The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen...
FDA: Frozen raspberries recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights