Godby student rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High student was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car.

A spokesperson with the school district said the student was on their way to school a little before 7 a.m. when they were struck by a car.

The incident happened at the intersection of High Road and Tharpe street as the student was trying to cross the intersection, Tallahassee Police Department said.

The driver cooperated and stayed on the scene with law enforcement, according to TPD.

The student was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, TPD said.

