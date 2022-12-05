Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.

Davis entered a plea Thursday to charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery and was sentenced to consecutive life sentences, prosecutors confirm.

Gould’s trial has now been rescheduled for March 2023.

The two are accused of traveling from Dothan, Alabama to Tallahassee to buy drugs.

The victim was held up at gunpoint in his car, court records say, and was shot and killed after putting the car in reverse and fighting to retrieve the stolen drugs.

