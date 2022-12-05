Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year

Jacob Davis sentenced to life in prison
Jacob Davis sentenced to life in prison.
Jacob Davis sentenced to life in prison.(LCSO)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.

Davis entered a plea Thursday to charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery and was sentenced to consecutive life sentences, prosecutors confirm.

Gould’s trial has now been rescheduled for March 2023.

The two are accused of traveling from Dothan, Alabama to Tallahassee to buy drugs.

The victim was held up at gunpoint in his car, court records say, and was shot and killed after putting the car in reverse and fighting to retrieve the stolen drugs.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrestes and charged with first degree murder.
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
Terry Sloan, pictured, was charged with with Aggravated assault according to the Thomas County...
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
Human remains were found in a wooded area in Suwannee County Saturday. No foul play is suspected.
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
Florida State and Oklahoma are set to matchup in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World...
Seminoles heading to Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma in Orlando
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Arrested and charged with first-degree murder after LCSO found a dead person Saturday evening...
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say
.
Godby student rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
One fatality and multiple injured in Lafayette County crash
El conductor del auto perdió el control mientras iba al oeste en Campbellton Road y el vehículo...
Psychiatric patient dies after jumping from moving vehicle in Madison County