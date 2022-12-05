One fatality and multiple injured in Lafayette County crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a deadly two-car crash Friday evening that left one Mayo man dead and injured four others.

A 51-year-old Mayo man was driving his SUV westbound on a private driveway approaching U.S. Highway 27, according to FHP.

When entering U.S. 27, the SUV turned in front of a pickup truck as the truck was driving on the same highway.

The 51-year-old died on the scene and his 47-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was seriously injured.

The driver of the truck, an 18-year-old man, had minor injuries and two other passengers were hurt including a 38-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries, according to FHP.

