Patient from Honey Lake Clinic Christian Mental Health jumps out of a moving vehicle

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 29-year-old patient from Honey Lake Clinic Christian Mental Health in Madison County died Sunday evening after troopers say he jumped out of a moving vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an HLCCMH employee was driving west on Honey Lake Road around 8 p.m. when he spotted a patient that had left the facility without an escort.

When the employee was driving the patient back to the facility, the patient opened the passenger door and jumped out of the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the employee immediately stopped the vehicle and rushed to render aid. Once medical services arrived, the patient was transported to Madison Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.