Police: Man arrested after trying to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves

Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was allegedly trying to sell them.
By WCAX News Team and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities said dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was trying to sell them.

The All Metals Recycling business in Williston, Vermont, called police on Oct. 21 after James Perron, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly tried to sell 34 brass medallions.

The medallions are used to mark the gravesites of war veterans.

Police said Perron is facing a felony charge of grave markers and ornaments attempt to sell.

Perron was arrested Sunday and is due in court Jan. 12, according to police.

These photos provided by police show the recovered grave markers.
These photos provided by police show the recovered grave markers.

