Police review board votes unanimously to support member after call for removal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A member of Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board received unanimous support from her peers last week as she faced a call for her removal from the local police union.

In a Monday press release, the CPRB affirmed its support for Taylor Biro, noting the board voted 9-0 in support of her at its Dec. 3 meeting.

“Ms. Biro has been on the Board since its inception in March 2021 and has demonstrated unquestionable professionalism and integrity when providing her input on matters related to recommendations for TPD’s policy changes and performing all her duties as a Board member,” the statement reads.

The controversy began last month when the local chapter of the Police Benevolent Association called for Biro’s removal from the board because of a sticker on her mug she brought to a meeting.

According to the PBA, the mug contained “a vitriolic anti-police message.”

In an October city commission meeting, Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox shared she believed the message to read ‘F the police.’

CPRB Chair Edward Gaines and Biro herself confirmed with WCTV that was not the message on the sticker. Instead, it read “abolish police.”

The Board respects the hard work that each Tallahassee Police Officer does each day to keep the Tallahassee community safe. The Board also believes there is no place at any of its meetings for any paraphernalia that says “F*** the Police”—from any Board Member or anyone attending the meetings. This language is offensive and completely inappropriate. However, there has not been any evidence to date that shows Ms. Biro had/has a mug with this language.

The Citizens Police Review Board offers policy recommendations to TPD on a monthly basis. The board consists of nine members: Edward Gaines, Patrick O’Bryant, Taylor Biro, Rozetta Bobo, Barry Munroe, Niya Hubbard, Suzanne Van Wyk, Rashad Mujahid, and Malik Gary.

The board meets on the 1st Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at 2295 Pasco Street.

