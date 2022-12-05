Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting

Thomas was the second suspect arrected in connection to the FAMU basketball court shooting.
Thomas was the second suspect arrected in connection to the FAMU basketball court shooting.(TPD)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month.

The Tallahassee Police Department 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5.

Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court on Wahnish Way on Nov. 27 to shoot a man over comments made on social media, TPD said.

Thomas allegedly opened fire into a crowd on the basketball court, leaving one man dead and four other victims injured.

The man who died was not believed to be the target of the shooting, according to TPD.

Both Young and Thomas are facing one count of first-degree homicide and four counts of attempted homicide.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

