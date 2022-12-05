Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month.

The Tallahassee Police Department 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5.

Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court on Wahnish Way on Nov. 27 to shoot a man over comments made on social media, TPD said.

Thomas allegedly opened fire into a crowd on the basketball court, leaving one man dead and four other victims injured.

The man who died was not believed to be the target of the shooting, according to TPD.

Both Young and Thomas are facing one count of first-degree homicide and four counts of attempted homicide.

