Tallahassee community holds prayer vigil for victims of FAMU basketball court shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee community is still reeling from a weekend shooting at a FAMU basketball court that left one young man dead and four others injured.

Friday about 50 people returned to that scene for a prayer vigil to honor the victims.

One of those was Nyasia Haynes, a FAMU student who attended high school with the man who was killed.

“You never expect something like that to happen to someone you knew, that you saw almost every day in the hallways,” Haynes said. “He was very funny. He was very affectionate. He was such a lively spirit. He bought sunshine to every room he entered. Everyone thought he was funny. Everyone thought he was so loving.”

Haynes describes him as a talented basketball player and someone whose death has caused ripples of grief through everyone who knew him.

“I know they’re hurting,” Haynes said. “I know people from my school that I went to, they’re hurting. His old teammates, they’re hurting. People who were friends with him, they’re hurting. So I just had to be here.”

FAMU president Larry Robinson said none of the people involved in the shooting have been identified as FAMU students.

But the fact that it happened on the school’s campus means it hits close to home.

“We’re just as concerned about this incident as anyone else,” Robinson said. “This is our home, this is our campus, we are a proud member of this community, and we want everybody to know that we care.”

The nets on the basketball hoops have been taken down and will not return until after the new year, according to Robinson.

Robinson said FAMU will be looking into how to manage the courts going forward, and will consider limiting access in terms of who can use the space and what hours it’s open.

