Valdosta roberry suspect arrested while leaving the bank

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a robbery suspect while he was leaving a bank Monday morning.

VPD responded to a robbery a little before 11 a.m. at the Bank of America at 3030 North Patterson Street in Valdosta.

An employee called 911 saying that the suspect, 32-year-old Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, handed a note to one of the bank tellers demanding money, according to VPD.

Kates did not show a weapon at the time of the robbery. The employee provided a precise description of Kates.

Upon law enforcement’s arrival, they arrested Kates while he was leaving the bank. Kates was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being charged with robbery by intimidation.

