Willie Nelson and Family to Perform at the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Willie Nelson and Family will be performing at the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park in March 2023.

The concert will be on March 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at noon EST, according to Leon County Government.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Prices are $45 for General Admission, $60 for P2 Reserved and $80 for P1 Reserved. The show is sponsored in part by Proof Brewing Co.

Willie Nelson has had a successful musical career for seven decades and has amassed numerous awards as an author, actor and activist. He’s one of the most popular country music singers of the 20th century, according to Britannica. Learning to play guitar at the age of 10, he started performing in the 1950s. Nelson has since won many Grammy Awards. His latest album, First Rose of Spring, was released in 2020.

For more information on the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park, seating details and other concerts, visit CapitalCityAmphitheater.com. For destination information, please go to VisitTallahassee.com.

