Accused FAMU gunman in court, ordered held without bond

Chedderick Thomas is accused of opening fire on the campus basketball courts, killing one man and injuring four
One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of opening fire on the FAMU basketball courts two weeks ago made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

21-year-old Chedderick Thomas is facing murder and attempted murder charges after officers say he shot and killed one man and injured four others on November 27.

TPD announced Thomas’s arrest Monday, saying the shooting appeared to be motivated by anger over a social media post and the young man who died was not believed to be the intended target.

Court records show Thomas faced a judge via video link from the jail Tuesday morning and was ordered to be held without bond until his trial.

A detailed probable cause affidavit has not yet been made public, but court records say Thomas was arrested first thing Monday morning when he showed up for a previously scheduled appointment with his probation officer. Court records show Thomas was still on probation for a 2020 grand theft charge when he was arrested for the murder.

Prosecutors’ request to detain Thomas includes a few new details of the crime. It claims co-defendant Davhon Young - who was arrested last week drove Thomas to the courts in a silver Infiniti and Thomas got out, walked over the pavilion and started shooting with a handgun.

