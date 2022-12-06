Career Center Partners Resource Fair to promote economic stability

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In order to address basic needs and advance economic stability, CareerSource Capital Region invites people to connect with local resource partners.

Career Center Partners Resource Fair will take place in person on Thursday, December 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location:

CareerSource Capital Region – Leon Career Center.

2601 Blair Stone Road

Building C Suite 200

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Resource partners attending include Good News Outreach, Notable Impressions, Keiser, Capital Area Community Action Agency (CACAA), Department of Juvenile Justice, Leon County Sheriff’s Office – RISE, CareerSource Capital Region and Big Bend Area Health Education Center

The public is invited to meet with these agencies to learn more about resources and assistance for food, clothing, housing, utilities, legal, health, re-entry, education and employment.

“Everyone experiences the holiday season differently. This resource fair provides an opportunity for our neighbors to learn about solutions available to satisfy basic needs and reduce stress. These solutions can be a stepping stone to the support they need to live a productive life,” said Kevin Harrington, One-Stop Operator at CareerSource Capital Region. “Distress and hardship are not foreign to many individuals during this time, this resource fair can be a life-changing opportunity for those who are looking for a better outlook. We hope motivated individuals will join us on December 15th!”

To register for the resource fair, contact Kevin Harrington at (850) 617-4566 or visit our website at www.careersourcecapitalregion.com/calendar/event/5634 .

