LIVE RESULTS: Georgians cast ballots in runoff race between Warnock and Walker

WCTV has live results and interactive maps in Georgia’s hotly contested runoff for U.S. Senate.
(Raphael Warnock/Herschel Walker / YouTube/MGN Online)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Polls close at 7 p.m. ET in Georgia. As numbers start to roll in, you can see results live here.

Find a county-by-county breakdown of the votes here.

WCTV will keep you updated all night long. Watch Eyewitness News at 11 for a full wrap-up from the headquarters of both candidates.

