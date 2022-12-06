Marsy’s Law case to go before Florida Supreme Court

Oral arguments scheduled for Wednesday morning
New state budget includes funding for Tallahassee, Leon County groups and projects
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments this week on a case that stemmed from a pair of deadly 2020 police shootings in Tallahassee.

The state supreme court will be asked to decide if the names of police officers involved in use-of-force incidents while on duty can be protected from public disclosure under Marsy’s Law.

Attorneys representing the City of Tallahassee - which is arguing in favor of disclosing officer names - and attorneys for the Florida Police Benevolent Association - which is arguing against it - are set to face off in court at 9 am Wednesday.

The case has been in the courts since the summer of 2020, soon after a string of deadly police shootings in Tallahassee.

The names of the TPD officers involved in the May 19 shooting of Wilbon Woodard on North Monroe Street and the May 27 shooting of Tony McDade on Holton Street have not been made public pending a decision in court.

The trial court sided with the City of Tallahassee and the First District Court of Appeals sided with the FPBA, finding that nothing in Marsy’s law prohibits its application to police officers. The City of Tallahassee appealed that decision to the Florida Supreme Court.

Each side will have 20 minutes to make its case Wednesday morning. It’s not clear when the Florida Supreme Court could rule on the issue.

