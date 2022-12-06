Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, December 6

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for December 6, 2022.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for December 6, 2022.

Some clearing again later this morning and a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon.

Likely more fog tonight into tomorrow (hopefully not as thick).

More sunshine by Wed afternoon and for Thursday.

Highs can get close to 80 in the next few days (probably up over 80 if the stubborn clouds go away).

Lows in the 60s.

