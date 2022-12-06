US opens probe into Jeep Compass SUV engines shutting down

FILE - A 2019 Jeep Compass is seen on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in...
FILE - A 2019 Jeep Compass is seen on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh on Feb. 14, 2019. U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that the engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that the engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 229,000 Jeep Compass SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Documents posted Tuesday by the agency say it has 15 complaints that drivers have gotten dashboard messages saying their coolant temperature is too high, followed by an immediate engine shutdown.

The agency says that in most cases the messages corrected themselves or were temporarily fixed when the Jeeps were stopped and restarted. One complaint said a Compass wouldn’t restart and had to be towed.

Stellantis, which makes Jeeps, said owners who see a dashboard warning light should contact dealers. The company says it’s cooperating in the investigation.

The agency will determine how often the problem happens and the safety consequences. It could seek a recall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas was the second suspect arrected in connection to the FAMU basketball court shooting.
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
.
Godby student rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car
Jacob Davis sentenced to life in prison.
Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year
El conductor del auto perdió el control mientras iba al oeste en Campbellton Road y el vehículo...
Psychiatric patient dies after jumping from moving vehicle in Madison County
Arrested and charged with first-degree murder after LCSO found a dead person Saturday evening...
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say

Latest News

Leon County Schools no longer being punished for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic.
Leon County Schools set to improve security measures at middle and high schools
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday...
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Restoring power after shootings could take until Thursday
Representatives of those receiving Congressional Gold Medals shake Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
As Congressional Gold Medals presentation, McConnell and McCarthy appeared to be snubbed
Experts urge consumers to use credit cards for online shopping
Experts urge holiday shoppers to use credit instead of debit cards when buying online