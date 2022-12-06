WCTV getting ready for 9th annual Red Kettle Takeover Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The sounds of the Salvation Army are back this holiday season.

WCTV is once again ringing the bells, in-person, for its annual “Red Kettle Takeover Day.”

On Thursday, Dec. 8, we’ll be out at Walmart off Thomasville Road from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. taking your donations for the Salvation Army of Tallahassee.

In conjunction, we’ll also continue to offer an Online Red Kettle option for people who can’t make it out, but still want to donate

So, on Thursday, Dec. 8, head to our website or our Facebook or Twitter pages to find a donation link.

The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is setting up our very own Online Red Kettle to make sure all of your donations stay right here in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

Since 2014, thanks to your generous donations, we’ve helped raise a little more than $40,000.

So please donate, if you can, and help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

Abby and Mike ringing the bells. (Wctv)

