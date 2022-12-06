WCTV getting ready for 9th annual Red Kettle Takeover Day

WCTV ringing the bells, in-person, for its annual “Red Kettle Takeover Day.”
WCTV ringing the bells, in-person, for its annual “Red Kettle Takeover Day.”(Wctv)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The sounds of the Salvation Army are back this holiday season.

WCTV is once again ringing the bells, in-person, for its annual “Red Kettle Takeover Day.”

On Thursday, Dec. 8, we’ll be out at Walmart off Thomasville Road from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. taking your donations for the Salvation Army of Tallahassee.

In conjunction, we’ll also continue to offer an Online Red Kettle option for people who can’t make it out, but still want to donate

So, on Thursday, Dec. 8, head to our website or our Facebook or Twitter pages to find a donation link.

The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is setting up our very own Online Red Kettle to make sure all of your donations stay right here in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

Since 2014, thanks to your generous donations, we’ve helped raise a little more than $40,000.

So please donate, if you can, and help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

Abby and Mike ringing the bells.
Abby and Mike ringing the bells.(Wctv)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas was the second suspect arrected in connection to the FAMU basketball court shooting.
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
.
Godby student rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car
Arrestes and charged with first degree murder.
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
Jacob Davis sentenced to life in prison.
Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year
El conductor del auto perdió el control mientras iba al oeste en Campbellton Road y el vehículo...
Psychiatric patient dies after jumping from moving vehicle in Madison County

Latest News

WCTV Kindness Day raises more than $40,000 along with food, toys and kids clothing for local...
WCTV Kindness Day raises more than $40,000 along with food, toys and kids clothing for local nonprofits
First ever Kindness Day kids hour kicks off.
First ever Kindness Day kids hour kicks off
WCTV hosts its 7th annual Kindness Day at Werner Hyundai in Tallahassee.
WCTV collecting donations for 7th annual Kindness Day
WCTV hosts its 7th annual Kindness Day on Thursday, December 1.
WCTV Kindness Day raises more than $40,000 along with food, toys and kids clothing for local nonprofits