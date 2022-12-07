FAMU security camera footage used in basketball court shooting investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says security camera footage from a shooting on an outdoor basketball court played a key role in the arrest of two suspects connected to the case.

As WCTV has reported, one man was killed and another four were injured when a gunman opened fire on November 27. Da’Vhon Young and Chedderick Thomas both made court appearances this week, and each are facing one count of first-degree homicide and four counts of attempted homicide.

In a news release coming just a little more than a week after the incident, FAMU said surveillance footage from the basketball court helped TPD identify the vehicle used in the alleged crime.

TPD said the shooting stemmed from an argument on social media, and they do not believe the man who was killed was the intended target.

FAMU Police Chief Terence Calloway said footage from campus cameras provided important leads in the case.

“Without that camera system, we would be still trying to put the pieces together,” Calloway said.

The university has since removed hoops from the court as it reviews security measures on campus.

TPD confirmed to WCTV that security footage from the university played an important role in the investigation, and their detectives are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.