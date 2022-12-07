Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee

FSU and FAMU presidents planning to attend
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center.

An invitation from the Florida Department of Education and the Office of the Board of Governors says the purpose of the meeting “will be to strategize about ways the two systems can work together as we begin a new era of leadership.”

The invitation from Kathryn Hebda, Florida College System Chancellor, and Marshall Criser III, State University System Chancellor, says it will be an opportunity to share data and discuss three main issues :

  • “strategies for strengthening and streamlining our 2+2 system”
  • “identifying institutional accrediting agencies in view of implementation of Senate Bill 7044″
  • “statewide shortages in critical areas of workforce need”

Both FSU and FAMU have confirmed that FSU President Dr. Richard McCullough and FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson will be attending the meeting.

