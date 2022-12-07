Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Dec. 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a very warm December afternoon Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Tallahassee’s high of 84 tied the record for this date, last set in 2013. It also tied the record high for any day in December.

Areas of dense fog will develop again overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for nearly half of the area.

A new advisory has been issued. It's valid from midnight to 10 AM EST Thursday. Be careful during the drive to work in the morning. #densefog #flwx #gawx https://t.co/HJlpu5RPRd — WCTV First Alert Weather (@WCTVFirstAlert) December 7, 2022

Record highs could be set the next two days, with inland highs in the low to low to mid 80s. Areas of morning fog will continue to be a concern.

A weak front will bring a small chance of isolated showers to the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday into early next week.

A stronger cold looks likely by the middle of next week, with some colder air.

