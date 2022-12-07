Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Dec. 7

The fog will make a comeback Thursday morning along with near-record high temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and forecast.
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a very warm December afternoon Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Tallahassee’s high of 84 tied the record for this date, last set in 2013. It also tied the record high for any day in December.

Areas of dense fog will develop again overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for nearly half of the area.

Record highs could be set the next two days, with inland highs in the low to low to mid 80s. Areas of morning fog will continue to be a concern.

A weak front will bring a small chance of isolated showers to the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday into early next week.

A stronger cold looks likely by the middle of next week, with some colder air.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A TCSO deputy is recovering after being shot three times while off duty Friday night.
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Raphael Warnock
LIVE RESULTS: CBS News projects Warnock wins Georgia runoff
Thomas was the second suspect arrected in connection to the FAMU basketball court shooting.
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting

Latest News

The fog will make a comeback Thursday morning along with near-record high temperatures. Chief...
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Dec. 7
Another warm day is in store for Wednesday, with more foggy mornings ahead.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, December 7
Another warm day is in store for Wednesday, with more foggy mornings ahead.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, December 7
Dense fog will be a concern again tonight. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 6