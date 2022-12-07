Tallahassee private school hosts 2nd Annual Toy Drive

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Brownsville Preparatory Institute is looking to serve the Tallahassee Community and give back this holiday season.

The local private school will host its second annual ‘Brownsville Cares and Shares Toy Drive’ on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Mount Zion Church located at 1401 Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee.

The school has been collecting toys and books for kids of all ages for weeks. They are still asking for donations from the community.

In 2021, more than 700 unwrapped toys were collected and distributed to local kids. Organizers are hoping to collect 1,500 in 2022.

The preparatory school will be accepting toys and books, and monetary donations via Cash App ($SeedsBrownsvillePrep). Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with Saturday’s drive or to donate can contact Principal Rita Brown at (859) 412-9390.

Families in need of gifts should show up in a vehicle at the address above on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A TCSO deputy is recovering after being shot three times while off duty Friday night.
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Raphael Warnock
LIVE RESULTS: CBS News projects Warnock wins Georgia runoff
Thomas was the second suspect arrected in connection to the FAMU basketball court shooting.
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting

Latest News

FAMU and Chevron have partnered to build the Innovation Fab Lab in the Gore Education Complex...
FAMU prepares to open Chevron Innovation Fab Lab to promote STEAM discovery
The fog will make a comeback Thursday morning along with near-record high temperatures. Chief...
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Dec. 7
Local blood bank eager to see FDA loosen restrictions on gay donors
Justices weigh police ‘Marsy’s Law’ case