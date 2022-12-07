Tallahassee private school hosts 2nd Annual Toy Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Brownsville Preparatory Institute is looking to serve the Tallahassee Community and give back this holiday season.

The local private school will host its second annual ‘Brownsville Cares and Shares Toy Drive’ on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Mount Zion Church located at 1401 Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee.

The school has been collecting toys and books for kids of all ages for weeks. They are still asking for donations from the community.

In 2021, more than 700 unwrapped toys were collected and distributed to local kids. Organizers are hoping to collect 1,500 in 2022.

The preparatory school will be accepting toys and books, and monetary donations via Cash App ($SeedsBrownsvillePrep). Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with Saturday’s drive or to donate can contact Principal Rita Brown at (859) 412-9390.

Families in need of gifts should show up in a vehicle at the address above on Saturday.

