Three arrested for stolen handgun and Aggravated Assault on Officer in Jackson County

Tiffanny Pete, Ricky Mitchell and Jalisha Shivers mugshot
Tiffanny Pete, Ricky Mitchell and Jalisha Shivers mugshot(JCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals Tuesday afternoon for stolen handguns and aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Office.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after learning that it had been involved in a chase and an incident that led to accusations of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

When deputies made contact with the vehicle, they recognized the passenger, Tiffany Sherell Pete, as having active warrants from Washington County for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing and Eluding, Larceny Petit Theft, Resisting an Officer, Obstruction by Disguise and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License.

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver, Ricky Mitchell, did not have a valid driver’s license, and had been previously convicted of a felony. The third person in the vehicle, Jalisha Symone Shivers, was found to have an active warrant for Felony Petit Theft, according to JCSO.

JCSO found a fully loaded handgun, which was stolen from Bay County, and six additional cartridges were found in the vehicle.

Ricky Mitchell was arrested and is being charged with carrying a firearm, possession of a Firearm, possession of ammunition and driving while his license suspended. Both Tiffany Pete and Jalisha Shivers were taken into custody for their active warrants.

