Three arrested for stolen handgun and Aggravated Assault on Officer in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals Tuesday afternoon for stolen handguns and aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Office.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after learning that it had been involved in a chase and an incident that led to accusations of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

When deputies made contact with the vehicle, they recognized the passenger, Tiffany Sherell Pete, as having active warrants from Washington County for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing and Eluding, Larceny Petit Theft, Resisting an Officer, Obstruction by Disguise and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License.

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver, Ricky Mitchell, did not have a valid driver’s license, and had been previously convicted of a felony. The third person in the vehicle, Jalisha Symone Shivers, was found to have an active warrant for Felony Petit Theft, according to JCSO.

JCSO found a fully loaded handgun, which was stolen from Bay County, and six additional cartridges were found in the vehicle.

Ricky Mitchell was arrested and is being charged with carrying a firearm, possession of a Firearm, possession of ammunition and driving while his license suspended. Both Tiffany Pete and Jalisha Shivers were taken into custody for their active warrants.

