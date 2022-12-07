Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays.

Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go.

WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs.

A spokesperson with Trulieve told WCTV they are not able to give out numbers of how many people have been laid off.

They provided us with a statement, saying:

“We can temporarily reduce production at a facility due to a combination of factors that include when we achieve greater efficiencies throughout our supply chain and retail operations, as well as patient demand. We are also consolidating redundant positions from our merger last year. Trulieve is committed to northwest Florida as evidenced by our new 750,000 s.f. facility in Jefferson County. Where possible, we moved impacted employees to other sites in the area. If this was not possible, the employee was provided with a severance package. Trulieve currently employees nearly 9,000 people across the country and continues to hire for new positions in other areas.”

The spokesperson said this wave of layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison County will be the only wave.

